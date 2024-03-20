Chelsea ‘make contact’ in bid to sweep Man Utd, Arsenal aside in chase for €100m-rated midfielder

TEAMtalk brings an update on the future of highly-rated midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, with Chelsea very much at the front of the queue ahead of numerous heavyweight rivals.

Clubs are currently battling for the signature of one man in Europe. His performances and potential have brought a transfer battle from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Sudakov has multiple enquires at his door from clubs and three English Premier League sides have spoken to Shakhtar Donetsk about the possibility of a deal.

Chelsea have made further contact on Wednesday and are looking to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature, with all three clubs sounding out his club in recent weeks.

Arsenal were believed to be in a strong position but now risk losing out with their London rivals keen to do a potential deal. The Ukrainian giants want €100million for the 21-year-old who they believe to be a supreme talent.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been very keen but have not made as much contact or effort over a deal so far, there has been contact with his agents however.

Italian sides are also keen, with Napoli and Juventus both entering the race.

Indeed, Sudakov admits that the two Serie A sides have contact, while seemingly ruling out City and Barcelona.

He stated: “I know nothing about offers from them. However, [Shakhtar director] Sergei Anatolyevich Palkin informed me about offers from Juventus and Napoli. Shakhtar rejected Napolis €40m bid.”

Premier League the favoured destination for Sudakov

Sources say that the last thing the Italian sides want is a bidding war as they do not hold the financial power of their English rivals.

Sudakov’s agents have done previous business in England when they took Vitaliy Mykolenko to Everton and the hope is they can be the dealbreakers in a megaoney move to the biggest league in football.

Chelsea have been pushing over the last week, with Sudakov ticking all the boxes for recruitment due to his age and profile. If they are to spend the huge fee it could also represent them dropping down in the race for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is the most wanted striker in Europe and has the opportunity to join multiple clubs, however, his £120m price point may be too far for Chelsea if they spend big on the Ukraine international.

The Blues are back in action on March 30 when they host Burnley in the Premier League.