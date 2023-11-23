Exclusive: Chelsea, Man City battle three Euro giants in race for Brazilian sensation

Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all tracking the latest wonderkid to come out of Brazil, Estevao Willian, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Brazil is known for its constant conveyor belt of incredible talent and, over the last few years, more and more youngsters have been transferred to European clubs.

The latest to make a huge move is Palmeiras sensation Endrick who will join Real Madrid in 2024 in a deal worth £60million. But he is not alone in being seen as one of the world’s best emerging talents currently plying his trade at the Sao Paulo-based club.

Estevao Willian is the latest to be coveted by Europe’s biggest sides. The 16-year-old, nicknamed “Messinho” due to his playing style, is a huge fan of Barcelona – the club where his illustrious namesake played for most of his career.

Barcelona are one of the sides keen on his signature and have spoken with agent Angel Curry about a potential move for the teenage talent. They are understood to be the favoured option of the winger and sources say Camp Nou would be the dream move for the wonderkid.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit and face competition from several sides who may look to take advantage of Barca’s financial predicament. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all taken notice and are tracking his situation.

Palmeiras tied Estevao down to a new deal in April in a bid to earn as much as possible on any sale for their talent but the Link agency, who represent the wide man, negotiated a £47million release clause into his contract.

READ MORE: Pochettino demands Chelsea hijack €40m Tottenham move for explosive striker wanted by three other Premier League clubs

Chelsea and Man City send scouts to track Estevao Willian

This has given a lot of hope to major sides who are becoming increasingly eager to get in first and land one of the world’s most exciting talents. Chelsea and City had scouts present at the recent Under-17 World Cup match between Brazil and North Caledonia, in which Estevao scored one and grabbed three assists.

Many close to the player are adamant there is likely to be a battle for his signature and the excitement around his progress is growing every day. There is also an expectation of a senior debut at club level as he has been training with the first team and catching the eye of manager Lucas Andrade.

Any move will be similar of that to his teammate Endrick and likely involve a pre-agreed transfer being struck and the forward moving in 2025 when he turns 18.

The winger has made 14 appearances for Palmeiras’ under-20 side and has netted two goals and offered up one assist in those outings.

DON’T MISS – Exclusive: Man City desperate to tie down top goalscorer to new deal as La Liga giants circle