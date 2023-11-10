Sources: Chelsea, Man City among four Prem sides set to battle Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

TEAMtalk can reveal Real Madrid could face competition from up to four Premier League sides for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool all interested.

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after his relationship with the club broke down amid talks of a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

The French champions were hoping to tie the forward down to a new contract, but that is no longer going to happen, leaving one of the world’s best players available on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid are in a strong position and considered to be the favourites by many, but sources have told TEAMtalk of four Premier League sides who may make a move for the French international.

Man City have the financial capability to offer an incredible deal that would make Mbappe the highest paid player in Premier League history and sources within the club claim a combination of Mbappe and Erling Haaland is tempting to the owners.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners have the stature and offer Champions League football, which is key to the Mbappe’s decision as he has stated the elite-tier European competition is a must for him.

Newcastle United are also believed by sources to be ready to make a move to tempt the 24-year-old to join the Saudi-backed revolution at the club, but despite their vast wealth, the North East side have to be cautious due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The Magpies have a big summer of transfer business planned and will not want to handcuff themselves by offering one player a mega deal that could drain their budget.

Todd Boehly eager to sign Kylian Mbappe for Chelsea

Chelsea have a long-held ambition to bring the best players in the world to the club, with co-owner Todd Boehly outlining his desire to add the biggest names to the Blues squad to sources on multiple occasions.

Mbappe’s age of 24 adds to the temptation as the West London side are keen to continue bringing in younger players on long term deals.

However, sources say there is no offer lined up yet as Chelsea have constantly had to balance FFP and Premier League regulations with their window activity, while they are also keen on a big money deal to bring in world-class Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool are also a club to watch as Jurgen Klopp would love to have Mbappe in his team, but the fact that the Anfield side do not possess the financial power of their rivals could be a stumbling block.

It is not thought that Liverpool are frontrunners in the race, but there could be an audacious attempt made by the Reds to lure the Frenchman to Merseyside.

