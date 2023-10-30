Exclusive: Chelsea and Man City leading Premier League interest in German midfield superstar

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea and Manchester City are among five Premier League clubs keeping an eye on sensational midfield talent Florian Wirtz, while two other European giants also admire him.

The 20-year-old Germany international is lighting up the Bundesliga with his performances at Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten and top of the table on 25 points after nine matches.

Manager Xabi Alonso has masterminded Leverkusen’s early season success, while Wirtz has played a starring role – scoring twice and providing four assists. His latest display in a 2-1 win over Freiburg was one of his best so far, with a brilliant goal and an assist that underlined just how important he has become to the side.

Wirtz has been considered a top emerging talent since making his senior debut in 2020 and he has long been on the radar of top clubs around Europe, with scouts drawing up detailed reports over recent seasons.

This season has a different feel to it, though, and 2024 is thought to be the year that likely leads to a big transfer. Insiders are sure that a mid-season transfer in January is not on the cards, but the prospect of a summer move feels real.

Wirtz, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, has already made 12 appearances for the German national team since making his debut in 2021.

At least five Premier League sides hold an interest in Wirtz

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Chelsea are one of the English clubs most interested in signing Wirtz, with the German’s profile believed to fit perfectly with the Blues’ vision, and the club love the versatility he offers in attacking positions.

Chelsea contemplated signing the Leverkusen man in the summer as part of their major squad overhaul and, although they did not go through with it in that window, they have not moved on.

Competition to sign Wirtz will be red-hot, though, and sources indicate there are at least four other teams interested within the Premier League, as well as Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Manchester City are also among his key admirers in English football and the recruitment staff of the Treble winners have been hugely impressed with his progression in senior football.

Newcastle United have also been tracking the 20-year-old as part of their considerations around the next phase of their team build. Scouts from North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have made checks on Wirtz, but their intent is unclear at this stage.

