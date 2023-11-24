Exclusive: Chelsea, Man Utd dealt crushing transfer blow as Euro giant nips in for ‘German Pogba’

TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a big blow in their efforts to sign German star Assan Ouedraogo as Bayern Munich close in on a deal.

Bayern Munich continue to sign the best young talents in Germany in an effort to guarantee a pipeline of future stars. They plan to keep their dominance of their domestic division going and signing top prospects is part of that plan.

Assan Ouedraogo is a name that has burst onto the scene this season with his brilliance on show for Schalke and that has brought some of the world’s best clubs to Germany to see it for themselves.

Sources state that Manchester United and Chelsea – as well as Bayern – have all taken an active interest in him.

The Germany youth international has featured 11 times for Schalke in 2.Bundesliga this season and TEAMtalk also understands that representatives from Premier League sides including Manchester United and Chelsea have been in attendance.

However, Bayern are the most keen to push and get a deal done for the 17-year-old. Christoph Freund, sporting director at the German giants, has officially sat down with the representatives of the teenage sensation.

He is pushing his fellow board members to sanction a deal as soon as possible and beat the competition to his coveted signature.

Sources close to the deal are now feeling more convinced that the German champions will get a deal over the line in the coming months.

This is a blow to sides who have been keen to land the product of local club Union 09 Mulheim, but not unexpected when going for top talent in Germany as Bayern have strength in that market.

A technically gifted player with a keen eye for a pass, he has been described as the ‘German Pogba’ and sources close to the player believe he is capable of reaching the same heights as the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Man Utd and Chelsea told £15m could seal deal

TEAMtalk has been told a fee of around £15million is expected to be the starting point for discussions, but Schalke will be keen to get as much money as possible for one of the best talents the club has seen in years.

Man Utd could be about to lose one of their star midfielders in the form of Casemiro in either the January or summer window.

TEAMtalk revealed that the Red Devils are ready to let the Brazilian leave in January, but have slapped a £50m price tag on the five-time Champions League winner.

Liverpool have also previously shown an interest in Ouedraogo. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big admirer of the youngster and sees him as a big-name star of the future.

The Reds boss is also understood to be on the hunt for a fifth midfield addition of the season in January.

