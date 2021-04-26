EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea, Man Utd monitoring impactful Brighton prospect

Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Andrew Moran, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The brilliant young Irishman only joined Brighton last summer from Bray Wanderers, when they snapped him up along with central defender Leigh Kavanagh. He has made a big impact in his first season in English youth football and could earn another move.

Brighton’s youth team are performing well at Premier League Under-18 level and Moran is really catching the eye.

The 17-year-old is into double figures for assists and Brighton believe he is not far away from breaking into Graham Potter’s senior squad.

Brighton have no interest in letting Moran leave having being hugely impressed with his progression, but they are aware of the teams watching. They include Chelsea and United who have been watching him closely in recent months.

Both clubs have strong academies and are always keen to recruit the best talent for those ranks. With Moran at an interesting stage of his development, they are monitoring his progress.

Brighton are third in the south section of the Under-18 Premier League table. They also reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Moran has shown his potential over the course of the season with 11 goals and 11 assists from 22 appearances in the U18 league.

