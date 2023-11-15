Exclusive: Chelsea risk damaging exit as Blues stall on contract offer for vital player

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Connor Gallagher wants to sign a new contract with Chelsea, but the club are yet to offer him one at this stage.

The Blues have been extremely active in the transfer market over the past year as the expensive squad overhaul under Todd Boehly continues.

Chelsea may have brought in an incredible number of players, but the futures of some of the stars already at the club still need to be finalised.

Gallagher’s current contract is set to expire in June 2025. With the England midfielder fast approaching the final year of his Chelsea contract, several European clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The 23-year-old has played a crucial role for Chelsea so far this season, appearing in all 12 matches in the Premier League and becoming a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino.

TEAMtalk understands that this has surprised people inside the club, who were expecting the 23-year-old to depart in the summer window.

Tottenham came closest to sealing a deal for Gallagher but could not reach an agreement with Chelsea, who wanted £45m during talks on the final day of the transfer window.

READ MORE: Chelsea insist on £30m asking price for victim of Osimhen pursuit as West Ham interest lingers

Gallagher keen to extend stay with Chelsea

With a summer exit not coming to fruition for Gallagher, the Englishman was left in limbo after the arrival of fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia.

However, injuries to Lavia have allowed the England international to secure a starting spot in Pochettino’s side and his performances have generally been excellent so far this season.

Now, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Gallagher is determined to stay at Chelsea and is ready to sign a new deal.

The offer of a new contract is yet to arrive from the club, however, and progress hasn’t begun on a renewal despite reports elsewhere suggesting that it is close to being finalised.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a new contract won’t be agreed, but there is still work to do before Gallagher’s stay at Stamford Bridge is extended.

West Ham and Spurs are both monitoring his situation closely and are likely to make a move for him if he does enter the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool have also been linked with Gallagher in the past.

With Lavia also set to return to the side after recovering from injury it’s possible Gallagher will be the one to make way for the new signing, but that will give Pochettino a tough call to make.

It is unlikely that Gallagher leaves the club in January and the expectation is a new deal will be handed to him. The summer of 2024 could be a very interesting situation if the Cobham youth product is yet to sign new terms by then, however.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham have ‘no problem’ paying full price as signing of ex-Chelsea star takes shape