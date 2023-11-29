Exclusive: Chelsea to rival Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham to young Ajax goalkeeping duo

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on English goalkeeping brothers Charlie and Tommy Setford.

Charlie, 19, and Tommy, 17, both play for Ajax having been born close to the Dutch capital. The pair are the sons of a former pro-golfer who lived in the Netherlands, but despite spending all their lives living there, they both have chosen to represent England.

Charlie is yet to make his senior debut but is part of the first-team set-up and has been included in Eredivisie and Champions League squads. The 19-year-old has featured for England at Under-18 level, whilst Tommy – who is part of Ajax’s Under-18 squad – recently featured for England at the Under-17 World Cup.

Charlie’s contract in the Netherlands runs until 2027 whilst Tommy will have a year left on his current deal come the end of the 2023-24 season.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that a number of English clubs are keeping close tabs on the Setford’s with Chelsea looking at both.

TEAMtalk also understand that Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham have been looking closely at Charlie, whilst Tottenham and Newcastle have been doing their work on Tommy.

Chelsea have recently lost both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer. The former made a permanent switch to the Saudi Pro League whilst Arrizabalaga is on loan with Real Madrid for the current campaign. The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez of Brighton and whilst they are happy to stick with him for the moment, the London club will search for a new number one goalkeeper in the summer.

Chelsea have been following the likes of Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Porto’s Diogo Costa. They are also keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal – as he could very well emerge as an option.

Ramsdale situation could force Arsenal into action

Arsenal could be forced to sanction an exit for Ramsdale potentially even in the January window. David Raya, signed on loan from Brentford in the summer, has become number one under Mikel Arteta and Ramsdale has seen his game time drastically reduce.

Ramsdale is keen to move on in January in order to up his minutes before the Euro 2024 tournament next summer. Ramsdale is desperate to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament and is aware of the need to get game time before then.

Several clubs are monitoring Ramsdale’s situation and could be tempted to make a move in the winter window but sources state they may be forced to wait until the summer of 2024.

Newcastle continue to be linked with a potential move, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are very happy with their No.1 Nick Pope and don’t want to rock their squad by creating a situation like the one forcing Ramsdale to consider his Arsenal future. However the arrival of a young goalkeeper could be a welcome addition as Newcastle look to continue their ascendancy.

