Exclusive: Chelsea still in the mix to sign £100m-plus attacking beast despite reported Liverpool ‘agreement’

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are continuing to keep a watching brief on Victor Osimhen’s ongoing issues at Napoli, despite rumours of a move to Liverpool being ‘agreed’.

Chelsea’s transfer committee are going through their options for 2024 and Osimhen is very high on their list of targets, and they have ‘noted’ the recent issues he has encountered with the Sicilian giants.

Given the selling club is Napoli and the president Aurelio De Laurentiis is such a tough negotiator Chelsea sources are far from sure that it will be an easy deal.

Stamford Bridge sources have told TT: “It is not guaranteed that Osimhen will be a Chelsea player but he is someone the club have been and are tracking closely.

“With that the recent actions and statements from Napoli and De Laurentiis have obviously been noted.

“The new contract is a huge matter, it does not look like he is going to sign at this moment, but as a club it is something that would have a major bearing on any plans for him.”

Chelsea’s transfer committee are committed to bringing in a new front-man in 2024, but it remains to be seen if that will be in January or the summer.

They are in conversations with Mauricio Pochettino about whether he feels the return of Christopher Nkunku will help them get through to the summer, when it is somewhat easier to manoeuvre in the market, or if they need to do something in January.

Klopp preparing for Salah exit

As for Liverpool’s interest, it’s reported that Jurgen Klopp wants Osimhen on board next summer as he prepares for exits on his frontline.

It’s reported that Mohamed Salah will be allowed to leave in a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, after Al-Ittihad saw a £150m bid rejected by Liverpool in the summer, the Saudi Pro-League are ready to try again in 2024 – and this time it’s widely feared that the Merseysiders will have no choice but to accept with the Egyptian, by then, in the final year of his contract.

Reports from Italy are certainly ramping up the Osimhen to Liverpool hype, Valter De Maggio told Televomero stating that the Reds and the prolific striker already have ‘an agreement in place’.

Chelsea remain keen on a deal though, with Pochettino wanting a proven top-level striker on board – although, at more than £100million, Osimhen will not come cheap.

The Blues are back in action Saturday when they host London rivals Brentford in the Premier League.

