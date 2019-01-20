EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea to rival Man Utd for teenage attacker

Chelsea are set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo, we can reveal.

The 19-year-old winger is currently on-loan at Newport County, and has been hugely impressive in League Two.

We revealed earlier this season that United were tracking him and have watched him on a number of occasions since the summer.

However, Semenyo’s progression has now caught the eye of Chelsea – who are ready to make an offer for his services.

City are keen to keep him, but an offer of £2million is understood to be the figure they would want for the player.

