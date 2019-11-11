A host of Premier League clubs are ready to tempt Metz with a big money offer for star striker Habib Diallo in January, sources close to the player have told TEAMtalk.

Leicester and Newcastle have already been strongly linked with the 24-year-old, who has bagged eight goals in just 12 starts so far this season.

But we can also reveal that Tottenham, Chelsea, Watford and Norwich have also watched him in recent weeks and are considering a move when the transfer window opens.

The Senegalese striker, who has one cap for his country, has spent his entire professional career in France and has a solid return of 65 goals in 177 appearances, netting a prolific 26 goals in 43 appearances last season as his side earned promotion back to Ligue 1.

Diallo can play across the attack and it’s believed an offer of around £10m would tempt Metz to sell.

