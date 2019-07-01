Middlesbrough’s club record signing Britt Assombalonga is being targeted by clubs in China and the Middle East, we can reveal.

The DR Congo international is unsettled at The Riverside, and almost left the club in January when Bristol City made a bid.

The Robins remain keen on the 26-year-old, along with the likes of Fulham and Sheffield United, but they are all baulking at Boro’s asking price.

Boro want to recoup the £15million they paid Nottingham Forest for the 26-year-old – and that has seen interest emerge from Asia.

