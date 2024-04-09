Man City eye Doku repeat as Pep chases brilliant £60m Premier League speedster also wanted in Saudi

Manchester City have emerged as serious contenders to snap up a top Premier League winger this summer, although TEAMtalk can reveal they are likely to face major competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Wolves are set for a busy summer and will strengthen their squad after some impressive displays under manager Gary O’Neil.

A standout has been winger Pedro Neto who has become a key player and is wanted by multiple clubs.

Sources say his agent Gestifute, run by Jorge Mendes, have met with several clubs over the last few months to talk over a potential deal. Clubs in the Premier League, Europe and Saudi Arabia have made contact over signing him in the summer.

One club who do hold an interest is current Premier League champions Manchester City who are keen to add more pace in the wide areas after the acquisition of Jeremy Doku and his impressive start to life at The Etihad.

It’s a strength Guardiola is keen to add more of for next season, with Neto one of the names on the list.

His agents have spoken with City and some sources have suggested that there was potential for a deal in January but the numbers wanted by Wolves for a mid-season deal were not something any club would entertain.

His injuries this season also put clubs off a deal at the halfway mark with the preference being to see him recover and bring him in for a full pre-season.

City wary of Saudi threat in Neto chase

However, it’s not just City at the table and numerous sources are refusing to write off a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Mendes and Gestifute have taken a number of players to the SPL and are plugged into the league, with constant communication ongoing with Saudi officials.

Wolves sources have stated they would be very surprised to see Neto in their squad next season and are expecting him to bring in a large fee that will help the club’ summer spend.

TEAMtalk understands it will take an offer of over £60million to get a deal done due to the fact his club have him tied down to a long-term deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

Wolves, meanwhile are back in action on Saturday when they head to Nottingham Forest to face former boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League.

As for City, they face a mega Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Real Madrid at The Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.