Manchester City’s latest academy starlet Tommy Doyle is set to pen a new long-term contract with the club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old midfielder, the grandson of City legend Glyn Pardoe, has been heralded for some time and he was handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton, to underline his progress.

Doyle has been with the club since he was four and their is little suggestion he would be moving – but City fully intend on rewarding his progress with a new deal.

His current contract ties him to the Etihad until 2021 – but we understand City are due to hand him a chunky payrise as well as a new long-term arrangement to reflect on his progress.

City have been stung before after seeing young talents leave, the most obvious being Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with a £100m return to the club.