Exclusive: Clement buzzing as Rangers chiefs promise new additions in January, with priority revealed

TEAMtalk can revaeal that Rangers will back Phillipe Clement in the January window despite former boss Michael Beale spending big in the summer.

The Scottish giants are working on a number of January transfer targets and hope to make multiple signings as they aim for more successful second half of the season.

Rangers spent over £16m in the summer, reinforcing the squad after losing several big players at Ibrox.

Key players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos left the club, who needed to bring in a number of players to help boost their attacking and creative options.

However, some of the new arrivals have failed to make a positive impact, leaving the club in need of quality as they try to chase down a Celtic side who have dominated the SPL for the past few years.

TEAMtalk sources say pace, power and attitude are the key attributes Clement is looking for.

Now, work is underway to bring in new faces and energy. Rangers scouts have been hard at work in Europe and the Clement is likely to make use of his connections in Belgium.

Rangers to back Clement in January transfer window

Despite not being flush with cash, Rangers are being backed by major investors who are keen to see the club back at the top of Scottish football and competing in the Champions League.

The Gers recently appointed American Investor John Halsted as a Director. The US based businessman is keen to be more involved and push Rangers onto the global stage.

Halsted is worth an estimated $3.1 billion and his wealth is what will be used to help the club achieve its goals this season.

Nine new players were brought into the Rangers side by Beale, but only a couple have shown the type of form and quality expected of a Rangers player.

Jack Butland, Danilo and Abdallah Sima have been impressive, with the latter netting nine goals in 20 appearances so far

The likes of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have been very underwhelming since their arrival, however.

Rangers make a new winger their January priority

One major failure of Beale’s summer window was the failure to sign any wingers. TEAMtalk can reveal that Beale is keen to add more quality in those areas in January.

Luis Palma was previously a target for Rangers, but a failure in negotiations left gave rivals Celtic a free run to sign the Honduran winger.

Evidently, there is plenty of work to be done by Clement and his staff in January.

What’s clear, though, is that Rangers are determined to bring in some fresh faces and energy, and our sources say that their new manager will be backed with funds for new additions.

Clement has had a great start to life at Ibrox, leading them to the League cup final. Bringing in some exciting new talent in January would only lift the mood further.

