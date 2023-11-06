Exclusive: Crystal Palace, Burnley on red alert with LaLiga side to axe 47-goal forward after six months

TEAMtalk understands Villarreal forward Ben Brereton-Diaz could return to England in January, with several Premier League and Championship clubs interested.

The Chilean international joined the Spanish club leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer transfer window, where he spent five successful years.

Brereton Diaz gained a reputation as a prolific goal scorer during his time with Rovers. He netted 47 goals in 177 appearances for the Lancashire club in total.

The 24-year-old’s form in the Championship caught the attention of several teams. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Everton were heavily linked with Brereton Diaz in January 2022, for instance.

It was ultimately Villarreal who won the race for his signature, though. They signed him on a free transfer in July after his Blackburn contract came to an end.

Brereton Diaz has struggled to find his feet in LaLiga so far. He has made eight league appearances this season, but is so far yet to make a single goal contribution. Therefore, a move back to England could be the best thing for the attacker’s career.

Crystal Palace, Burnley consider move for Brereton Diaz

Of the eight LaLiga matches Brereton Diaz has featured in, he has started just two of them. It’s fair to say that it hasn’t been the ideal start to life in Spain for him.

It’s been a difficult season for Villarreal as a whole, which has seen them replace manager Pacheta with Quique Setien. They currently sit in 13th place in the LaLiga table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Now, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a number of clubs are tracking Brereton Diaz, with Villarreal willing to sanction a loan move for him in January.

We understand that amongst those keen are Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Burnley. Both sides have struggled to score goals consistently this season and if they can get Brereton Diaz firing again, he could be a valuable addition for them.

Crystal Palace and Burnley are not alone in their interest, however, with Championship sides Leicester, Southampton and West Brom also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Blackburn man.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see which club wins the race for Brereton Diaz’s signature in January. As mentioned, though, he will only be available on loan, rather than a permanent transfer.

