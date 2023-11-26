Exclusive: Crystal Palace, Fulham front six-strong Prem queue for in-form Ajax attacker

Crystal Palace and Fulham are amongst the clubs who have enquired about the availability of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The reigning Championship Player of the Year could be handed a move back to the UK in January, just six months after leaving Middlesbrough for Ajax.

Akpom has started just one game since his arrival in the Dutch capital, although he has claimed five goals across his four consecutive league appearances in November.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Akpom is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League and with Ajax ready to consider a loan deal, there is interest.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both very keen on a possible deal for the 28-year-old, while Everton, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Ajax gave Akpom a contract until 2028 when they acquired him in August. He has since managed to score five goals from 13 appearances for them in all competitions.

Akpom’s side are now in midtable territory in the Eredivisie after an alarmingly shaky start to the season. Whether their no.10 completes the campaign with them is up for question.

Not since the 2014-15 season, when he was at Arsenal, has Akpom played in the Premier League, but he could have various ways to get back there in 2024.

Six-horse race for Akpom

His options include all three of the clubs that won promotion from the Championship earlier this year, as well as Palace, Fulham and Everton.

During the summer transfer window, Fulham reluctantly sold Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal, bringing in Raul Jimenez from Wolves as a replacement – feasibly only for the short term.

Meanwhile, Everton added Beto and Youssef Chermiti to their frontline, whereas Palace did not bring in any new striker, but have to be aware that Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew will be out of contract at the end of next season.

