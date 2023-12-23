Crystal Palace leading Wolves, Leeds in hunt for familiar Turkish Super Lig star

Crystal Palace are ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in the race for Fenerbahce star Bright Osayi-Samuel, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Osayi-Samuel is a 25-year-old right-back who has been on Fenerbahce’s books since January 2021. He began his professional career at Blackpool and went on to make 79 appearances for them before landing at Queens Park Rangers in August 2017.

Osayi-Samuel spent three and a half years at Loftus Road, playing 115 games and chipping in with 13 goals and 13 assists.

The full-back raised eyebrows when he left England in January 2021, opting to sign for Fenerbahce. And he has picked up great experience while in Turkey, having represented the club in Champions League qualifying, as well as the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Osayi-Samuel’s best moment in a Fenerbahce shirt came when they won the Turkish cup last season, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in the final.

However, his adventure in Turkey could soon come to an end. TEAMtalk can reveal that Palace are strongly considering bringing the defender back to England.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace, Fulham chasing 12-goal LaLiga striker tipped to become the next Raul

Palace recruitment chiefs have been impressed by Osayi-Samuel’s solid performances this season, which have helped Fenerbahce go top of the league table and also advance from their Europa Conference League group in first place.

Palace have been attracted to the possible signing due to the fact that Osayi-Samuel’s contract expires in June 2025. The Eagles are hoping this will help them land him for a reduced price next year.

However, Palace are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on the Nigeria international. Wolves, as well as Championship side Leeds, have also expressed an interest in capturing him over the past few weeks.

Osayi-Samuel has clearly enjoyed his spell in Turkey, but returning to England and playing in the Prem would be a big attraction for the eight-cap international.

DON’T MISS – Wolves transfer news: Rangers, Celtic emerge as contenders to sign Fabio Silva in January deal