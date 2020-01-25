Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan before the transfer window shuts, with a host of Championship clubs in talks to take him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Carter-Vickers spent the opening half of the season on loan at Stoke City, but he was recalled by Spurs at the start of the month after falling out of favour under new boss Michael O’Neill.

We’ve been told a number of foreign clubs have shown an interest in the 22-year-old who was born in Southend but has eight caps for the United States.

However, Carter-Vickers wants to stay in England and has tasked his agent with securing him a move to another club.

And TEAMtalk understands that Fulham, Derby, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough have asked if they can take the 22-year-old on loan for the rest of the season, with the defender a long way down Jose Mourinho’s pecking order at Tottenham.

Any move for Carter-Vickers, who has also had loan spells at Swansea, Sheffield United and Ipswich, could also come with an option to make the move permanent.