TEAMtalk can reveal that Derby County are set to win the race to land Efe Ambrose.

A host of Championship clubs have been keen on the 30-year-old – who is a free agent, having exercised a clause in his contract at Hibernian to leave last month.

Sheffield Wednesday were thought to be leading the chase to sign the Nigerian defender, who is able to play at centre-back or right-back.

Middlesbrough and Bolton were also among Ambrose’s suitors, but we can reveal the versatile defender has opted for a move to Pride Park.

Now Frank Lampard has made his move and is now set to hand Ambrose a short-term deal and will boost the Rams’ promotion push.

