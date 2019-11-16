EXCLUSIVE: Didier Drogba urges Chelsea to track Jamaican duo

Jamaican stars Kevon Lambert and Junior Flemmings could be on the move to England, with the help of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, we can reveal.

The international pair have been playing in America for Phoenix Rising – the club Drogba is a co-owner of – and he believes they could both have a future in England.

Striker Flemmings, 23, bagged 23 goals last season, whilst Lambert, 22, is a 6ft 3in midfielder, who is very highly regarded.

Both players are full internationals for Jamaica – who are now ranked back in the world’s top-50, which makes them appealing to English clubs as they could very well get work permits.

Drogba has asked his former club Chelsea to take a look, whilst it is believed West Ham, Crystal Palace and Reading are also keen on the duo.

