EXCLUSIVE: Duo with Arsenal ‘principles’ lined-up to replace Arteta

Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are emerging as potential head coaching candidates for Arsenal if, and when, they decide to move on from Mikel Arteta, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Spaniard is under pressure, and he is firm favourite in the Premier League sack race to be first out of the door. Arsenal go into this weekend’s clash with Norwich sitting bottom of the table, having lost their opening three games.

It is not believed that Edu and the rest of Arsenal’s hierarchy are considering an immediate change. However, tensions are high within the club about their poor start despite a healthy outlay on new talent as they spent nearly £200million on new players.

We understand that some within the club have started looking around at potential options, and whilst out-of-work coaches such as Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are being linked – it is believed Frank and Potter are of interest.

Three managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal We picked three out-of-work managers who Arsenal could appoint as Mikel Arteta's successor if he was to be replaced.

Both Frank and Potter are seen as two of the most highly regarded coaches in Europe with both make an impression in England.

Frank successfully guided Brentford into the Premier League last season and has been a good start to life in the top-flight, whilst Potter took charge of Brighton after impressing with Swansea and he is also winning a lot of plaudits for his style of play.

It is believed the attacking football displayed by Frank and Potter’s teams are something that does impress Emirates chiefs.

Six players who took Europe by storm after leaving the Premier League

Arsenal new boy gets green light for debut

Meanwhile, new Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is available for selection this weekend after his work permit received approval.

Tomiyasu joined the Gunners from Bologna on transfer deadline day for a reported £16million. He will compete for a starting spot at either right-back or centre-back under Mikel Arteta.

The Japan international could now make his debut in the Premier League match against Norwich City. Arsenal host the Canaries at Emirates Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.

Earlier on Thursday, Arteta was asked about what impact Tomiyasu would have on the squad.

“Tomi has the capacity to play any position in a back four,” Arteta said. “He’s done it all across the back four, in a back three as well. He gives us that versatility, gives us different qualities in the right back position.

“We’ve been following him for a long time. He gives us different qualities that we don’t have in the squad.”

Tomiyasu has been capped 23 times at international level, scoring one goal. He will be looking to add some steel to a defence which has received plenty of criticism in recent seasons.

READ MORE: Summer Arsenal exit revelling in particular fantastic feeling after leaving Arteta