EXCLUSIVE: Watford consider £50m Everton approach for duo

Everton boss Marco Silva is looking to swoop on his former club Watford to land Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Toffees and the Hornets have, what can be described, as an indifferent relationship after clashing over the appointment of Portuguese coach Silva. Everton failed to appointment him midway through last season, and then this summer they had to pay more than £6million in compensation, despite his sacking at Vicarage Road midway through last season.

But we can reveal the two clubs are on collision course again as Everton prepare a £50million offer to land both the Brazilian forward and French midfielder.

Silva is confident that both players would jump at the chance to link back up with him at Goodison Park, but Watford are set to battle to keep the pair. However, the chance to bag £50million in one deal will likely be tempting for the Hornets, who would struggle to reject the approach.

Former Rennes midfielder Doucoure, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, was outstanding for the Hornets last season and was voted their Player of the Year, whilst South American ace Richarlison was a huge success instantly following his £11m summer switch from Fluminense, though faded after the turn of the year.