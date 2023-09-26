Sources: Everton consider Alkmaar coach as Dyche successor; Crystal Palace, Rangers also admirers

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen is on the radar of a host of British clubs, with Everton and Crystal Palace both earmarking him as their potential next manager, TEAMtalk understands.

London-born Jansen has impressed during his time with AZ after taking charge in 2020.

He guided AZ to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League last season with their adventure ultimately coming to an end at the hands of eventual winners West Ham. And this season, the 50-year-old appears to have taken his side to the next level with AZ currently level with PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie with five wins from five games so far.

Now his accomplishments with AZ are drawing admirers from Premier League sides and beyond.

Indeed, Jansen was on West Ham’s list last season as they looked at potential replacements for David Moyes. Moyes ended up staying put at the London Stadium, securing himself legendary status at the club after helping the Irons to UEFA Conference League glory.

However, we understand that Jansen’s work is putting him in the shop window for a number of possible options in his native Britain.

To that end, we understand Everton have Jansen right at the top of their wanted list if they were to part company with Sean Dyche.

It’s important to stress that the Toffees are not currently considering Dyche’s position at the helm. However, like any well-run club, the Merseysiders do have Jansen in mind should they need to put a possible succession plan into action.

Scottish giants Rangers are another side also keeping a close watch on the coach. We also understand that if Crystal Palace had to consider a successor to Roy Hodgson then Jansen would also figure highly on their list of options.

