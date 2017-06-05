Exclusive: Batshuayi could be bait in one of two Chelsea deals

Everton have told Chelsea they would like Michy Batshuayi as part of any deal to take Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk has been told.

Chelsea and Everton have been talking for weeks over a deal, with Everton wanting close to £100milion and Chelsea looking at nearer £80million – but now it seems a player in exchange could help.

Chelsea are more than happy to include Belgian Batshuayi – but we’ve learnt the striker has also been told of Monaco’s interest in him, and he would prefer a move to the Prinicipality, if given the option.

Chelsea are also locked in talks with Monaco about midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, though that move appears to have stalled in recent days over their desire to land Batshuayi.

The Blues have since looked at Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso as an alternative should any deal for Bakayoko officially hit the rocks.

And with Chelsea preferring to move Batshuayi on to Everton as part of a swoop for Lukaku, Antonio Conte’s side are likely to face a tough choice in the coming days over which transfer is their priority.

Everton are busy scouring the market for a replacement for Lukaku and on Sunday were linked with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

However, Batshuayi is Ronald Koeman’s top choice as the Toffees finally come to terms with life without their talismanic frontman.