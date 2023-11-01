Exclusive: Everton handed blow in pursuit of permanent deal for Leeds United star

Everton are keen to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United on a permanent basis after an impressive start to his loan spell but they could face several barriers to a deal.

Everton are in the middle of an investigation that could see them firmly punished for an alleged breach of financial rules. But that hasn’t halted the club’s preparations when it comes to recruiting and 777 Partners are keen to help the club push on in the market should their takeover go through.

The club had a difficult summer window as they battled financial difficulties, FFP and Premier League regulations. They did manage to bring in five new faces and spend £40million, with one of the new recruits Jack Harrison coming in on loan from Leeds United.

Sources close to the player have told TEAMtalk that the winger has been highly impressive whilst at the club and there is an increasing desire within the hierarchy to keep him permanently.

Harrison joined on a season-long loan with no option to buy included in the deal however that won’t put off the Toffees if they believe they can get something permanent over the line. We are also told that the Englishman is enjoying his time in Merseyside.

Leeds secured Harrison to a new five-year-deal running until 2028 in April this year but relegation from the Premier League activated a loan release clause. Despite the strong position the Whites hold, failure to secure promotion at the first time of asking would mean a permanent exit for Harrison becomes very likely.

There is no desire from the 26-year-old to play in England’s second tier and the opportunity to remain at a Premier League side would be extremely difficult to turn down. But it would take a good offer of close to £30m for his parent club to consider a sale, sources say.

Everton have been in decent form and created some breathing room between themselves and the bottom three but are still in a fight for survival and would lose any chance of retaining Harrison if they were to face relegation at the end of the campaign.

Harrison future hinges on Sean Dyche

However, survival will bring new ownership and a brand-new start at the club. The opportunity to begin making moves in the market would allow the club to grow a squad capable of more than just surviving in the world’s best league.

Wages would not be an issue for Everton, who would be able to at least match the current £5m per year pay check Harrison takes home from Leeds. He would be seen as an experienced signing with the club also looking to add younger players over the next few windows.

His future may also be dependent on the man in the dugout with the uncertainty of new owners casting a shadow on the future of Sean Dyche. Despite there being no pressure on the former Burnley boss for now there will be the opportunity for a fresh approach in the summer of 2024.

The 52-year-old joined the Toffees in January and helped save them from relegation last term and his current contract runs until 2025.

Dyche has previously made clear his awareness about the off-field issues surrounding the Merseyside club at the moment.

The manager said he will wait and see what the outcome of the investigations are but knows what he needs to know.

