Sources: Everton join Harry Maguire chase with Dyche to fund Man Utd raid by offloading unwanted duo

Everton are planning to join the chase for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, TEAMtalk understands.

Maguire’s future at United is the subject of intense speculation this summer with the player dropping down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old has recently been stripped of the United captaincy, much to the player’s disappointment.

However, that decision is expected to pre-empt his likely departure from Old Trafford after four seasons and 175 appearances.

To that end, Erik ten Hag is looking to generate as much money as possible from his sale, with Maguire just one of the players the club are willing to let go of this summer.

Despite Maguire’s fall from grace at Old Trafford, demand for his services remains high. West Ham have already seen a £20m bid for Maguire rejected by United and it remains to be seen if they come back with an improved offer for the England international.

Indeed, trusted reporter David Ornstein has cast serious doubts on the prospects of the Hammers securing Maguire’s signature.

Nonetheless, their miss could prove to be Everton’s gain, with manager Sean Dyche hoping to raise funds for a move.

And we understand the Toffees boss is ready to offload some players to make room in the squad and raise funds for a potential move for Maguire with Michael Keane and Mason Holgate among those he is ready to move on.

Dyche is a big admirer of Maguire and sees him as someone who can add quality and experience to his squad as he looks to ensure Everton are not in another relegation fight next season.

Maguire has fallen behind the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order and he made just 16 appearances in the Premier League last season.

