EXCLUSIVE: Everton move ahead of Leeds for Hearts starlet

Everton are leading the chase for Hearts starlet Harry Cochrane, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 16-year-old midfielder is already a big part of Craig Levein’s first-team at Tynecastle, despite his tender years.

He hit the headlines earlier this season when he scored in Hearts’ famous 4-0 win over Celtic – which ended their record-breaking run of 69 games without defeat.

The player has been heavily linked with Leeds late last year, while a clutch of Premier League clubs are also taking a very close look at the baby-faced youngster.

However, TEAMtalk has been told that sources close to Hearts believe Everton are heading the chase for his signature and could make a move to bring him to Goodison before the January transfer window shuts.