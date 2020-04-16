Everton have asked Lazio if they will take Moise Kean as part of their prospective bid for Ciro Immobile, TEAMtalk has been told.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to bring in Immobile to Goodison Park this summer and sees the Lazio frontman as his No 1 transfer target – but knows persuading him to ditch the Italian capital for Merseyside won’t easy.

Immobile, who has scored a staggering 116 goals in 167 appearances for Lazio, is very happy in Rome and the 30-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most feared frontmen in Serie A with a career record that stands at an impressive 193 notches in 362 games, while hend also has 10 in 39 for the Italy national side.

Everton, however, are not willing to be told no in their chase for Immobile and believe that Ancelotti can persuade the striker to make the move to the club, given the Toffees boss plans to spend big this summer in a bid to turn them back into top-four contenders.

But with Lazio valuing Immobile at around €50m (£43.5m), we can reveal Everton are looking to send Kean the other way as a sweetener and to tempt the Biancocelesti into the deal.

Everton paid nearly £30million to Juventus last summer for Kean, but just one goal to his name, he has struggled to settle into Premier League life and has also fallen foul of club discipline too.

The youngster was linked with a return to Serie A in January, prompting the player to comment: “Going back to Italy? I don’t know, I just think about playing and giving my best on the field.”

However, we understand he does not feature in Ancelotti’s long-term plans and Everton are ready to offer Kean plus money in their bid to land one-time Liverpool target Immobile and it is a deal that could very well appeal to Lazio, with city rivals Roma had been keen to land the 20-year-old too.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have been urged to sign a £30m-rated Manchester United and build their side around the star, whom one pundit rates as “brilliant”.