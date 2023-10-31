Wilfried Gnonto could be on the way out of Leeds in January with interest from Everton as well as Serie A sides but the price tag could be a stumbling block for a winter deal.

Leeds fought hard to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto during the summer transfer window, and have had to continue to convince him that they are still the right club for his progression, but sources state that the attacker is still keen to move and could leave the club in the coming months.

The 19-year-old wants to play in the Premier League and had agreed a move to Everton in the summer but Leeds refused to greenlight a deal. The teenager went on strike to try and force a move through, but nothing materialised and he remained in the Championship.

Sources close to the player believe a January transfer is possible and the Toffees have not wavered in their interests. Gnonto has been top of the Merseyside club’s hit list since Leeds were relegated at the end of last season.

The Whites lost a number of key players after facing the drop, with many of them holding loan clauses in their deals should the club be relegated. The board however refused to sanction the sale of the Italian international as he is needed in their push to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Everton offered over £20million during the summer to try and convince Leeds to sell but ended up unsuccessful in their pursuit of the teenage talent. However, the clubs did come to an agreement for the season-long loan of Jack Harrison.

Roma and Lazio keeping tabs on Gnonto

The Premier League is not the only possible exit plan for Gnonto with Roma and Lazio both keen on him and weighing up the possibility of a bid in the next few weeks. The Inter youth product is open to a return to Italy, especially if it brings the promise of European football.

Roma are in a strong position should they move, however they have other targets that take priority. A £25million outlay on the Leeds man is unlikely over winter and, instead, summer would be a better option for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Despite Leeds and Gnonto restoring their relationship, there is an expectation from sources that the former FC Zurich man will leave and will be playing in a top league in the near future.

Gnonto signed for United in an incredible deal worth just £3.9million on the final day of the 2022 summer transfer window. He is on a deal worth just over £1million per year that runs until June 2027.

Reports have emerged that Leeds are keen to sit down with Gnonto and his agent to tie down the 19-year-old to fresh terms in an effort to ward off interest from the likes of Everton and improve his current reported wage of £20,000 a week.

The winger has made 37 appearances for the Whites since his arrival last summer and has netted five goals and offered up five assists in those outings. Gnonto has struggled for minutes this season and picked up an ankle injury in September that kept him out of the squad for four Championship games.

Gnonto returned to the team for the 3-2 comeback win over Norwich City on 21 October but is yet to play the full 90 minutes of a game since his injury.

