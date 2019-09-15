EXCLUSIVE: Everton, Southampton, Sheff Utd chasing Motherwell star

A host of Premier League and Championship clubs are chasing Motherwell’s latest starlet James Scott, we can reveal.

Team-mate David Turnbull has emerged in the last 12-months, but saw summer moves to Celtic and Norwich fail to materialise.

But now whilst interest in Turnbull remains, we can reveal that Scott is attracting interest from a huge number of clubs.

The 19-year-old can play on the wing or as a forward, and has impressed hugely since making his debut in 2018.

Now we understand Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton, Sheffield United, Bristol City, Barnsley and Sunderland have wall atched the player in recent weeks.

