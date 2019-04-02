EXCLUSIVE: Everton, Southampton, Watford chasing Italy attacker

Everton, Southampton, Watford and Bournemouth are all taking a keen interest in Italian international winger Vincenzo Grifo, we can reveal.

The German-born winger is currently on-loan at Freiburg from Hoffenheim and he is impressing hugely in the Bundesliga.

Grifo is set to be sold by Hoffenheim this summer, and he could very well be heading to the Premier League – with a quartet of clubs all keen on his signature.

The 25-year-old won his first Italy cap under Roberto Mancini last November against the USA.