EXCLUSIVE: Everton star a loan target for Newcastle, Palace

Yannick Bolasie has told Everton that he wants to join a Premier League club this month, after he exercised an option to return to the club, we can reveal.

The Toffees were left far from happy with the 30-year-old’s decision to cut short his loan at Aston Villa – but Bolasie was not happy during his stay at Villa Park.

Now back at Everton – Bolasie is interesting a number of clubs with former club Crystal Palace a possible destination – but Newcastle, Burnley and Cardiff are all monitoring a potential deal.

Bolasie scored 12 goals in 133 league appearances for Palace between 2012-16 before joining Everton for £25million, although a cruciate ligament injury hampered his progress at Goodison park and he has failed to replicate the form he showed during his time at Selhurst Park.