Exclusive: Everton star rejects offer to stay, as Man Utd scheming to snatch him quickly bears fruit

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Manchester United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned down a contract extension offer from Everton amid interest in him from Manchester United, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United are seemingly moving towards the signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. But it’s been suggested that they could pair him with another new centre-forward.

A report has claimed that one of those options, alongside Ivan Toney, is Everton forward Calvert-Lewin.

And TEAMtalk can confirm that the Toffees man is indeed on United’s radar.

He’s the second big-name Everton player on United’s list this summer, with Erik ten Hag keen on snaring centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

But while the latest bid for the latter was immediately turned down, the chances of Calvert-Lewin moving on are much higher.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that he is expected to leave the club this summer.

That’s thanks to his current contract situation at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin turns down Everton stay

Calvert-Lewin’s last contract extension with Everton came in March 2020.

Since then, fitness struggles have meant his contract has run down without having a huge impact – he played 32 times last season in the Premier League, scoring seven goals, but in 34 league games across the previous two seasons, he hit the net just seven times.

And TEAMtalk can confirm that Calvert-Lewin has rejected the latest contract offer from the Toffees.

And without a new deal being struck, he’d be free to leave for nothing next summer.

The natural course of action in this case tends to be a sale the summer prior to the free exit, so that the club can guarantee receiving a fee.

United are all ears as they await that decision from Everton.

