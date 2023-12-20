Everton to stop Tottenham swoop in its tracks, with Ben Godfrey contract talks underway

Everton are in talks with Ben Godfrey over a new contract as they try to stop the defender joining Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Godfrey will soon enter the final 18 months of his contract at Everton and the Toffees are keen to sort out his long-term future. Everton are wary of allowing Godfrey to go into the final year of his deal, and they will have to be open to offers for the Englishman if they do not make sufficient progress with his contract talks.

Godfrey – who can play at right-back or centre-half – has been restricted to just three appearances for Everton so far this season due to the impressive form of centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 25-year-old made his first Premier League start of the season against Burnley last weekend in place of the suspended Branthwaite and impressed as the Toffees secured a priceless 2-0 win.

A number of clubs are understood to be monitoring Godfrey’s situation at Everton, and TEAMtalk can confirm recent reports that Tottenham are admirers of the two-cap England international.

Ange Postecoglou is in dire need of defensive reinforcements this winter, and this has seen Tottenham land on Godfrey as a potential signing. But Sean Dyche’s side will do all they can to prevent him from leaving Goodison Park.

READ MORE: Arsenal line up incredible £60m Everton raid after Arteta throws in the towel on dream signing

Godfrey joined Everton from Norwich City for an initial £20million back in October 2020. Since then, he has made 80 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, and while he is yet to score his first goal for the club, he has chipped in with three assists.

Godfrey’s first season at Everton was his best, as he racked up 39 appearances across all competitions after earning the trust of then manager Carlo Ancelotti. Godfrey’s fine form earned him his first England call-up in June 2021, and he went on to represent the Three Lions against Austria and Romania.

However, the former York City man has had to endure two frustrating seasons since 2020-21, as injuries have limited his impact for Everton. Godfrey will be hoping his recent performances can herald a fresh start under Dyche.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season