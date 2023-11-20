Exclusive: Everton well placed to keep key stars despite Man Utd plotting huge double swoop

Everton remain in a strong position to hold onto key stars despite the threat of relegation and further Premier League punishment, TEAMtalk has learned.

Everton will not accept cut-price offers for their star players this January as clubs monitor the situation at Goodison Park after the Toffees were docked 10 points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

The club are also in the midst of a takeover with American-based business 777 partners committed to taking the reins of the club.

Jarred Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are being looked at by a number of sides and some have suggested there is an opportunity to take advantage of the club’s recent struggles.

However, sources are adamant that no move will be sanctioned unless there is a fee that the club feel represents the talent they have on their hands.

There is not expected to be a huge amount of activity in January from Everton as there is a belief they have enough in the squad to survive relegation this season.

The points deduction has also rallied the squad with the overwhelming feeling being that the club were unfairly treated by the Premier League’s independent commission.

Branthwaite is enjoying life at the club and playing on a regular basis, with sources say there is no major rush from the player’s side to move in the winter window.

Sean Dyche is also a very popular character and the players are enjoying playing for him. Despite that, there will be an overhaul in summer with new owners and a busy window expected.

There are some suggestions there could be yet more punishment handed to Everton for breaching payments on stadium interest loans over multiple years. However, this is not imminent and could be something that could come into play in the summer.

Everton have lodged an official appeal to the Premier League objecting to the punishment handed to them last week and the club is gearing up to fight what they believe to be an unfair decision.

Jarred Branthwaite will be one to watch come the summer and will command a high fee of around £30million. The English centre-back is contracted until 2027.

READ MORE: Everton star’s agreement gathers pace after points deduction leaves stunned Toffees in mire

Branthwaite and Onana on Man Utd radar

Man Utd are reportedly on standby to land a double deal for Branthwaite and Onana following the news of Everton’s points deduction. Boss Erik ten Hag is said to be looking to “capitalise” on the Toffees’ misery.

Senegal born midfielder Onana has made a huge impact on Merseyside following his move from Lille in 2022 and is regarded by many as one of the best midfielders outside of the big six.

But he won’t be cheap to prise away from Goodison Park if Dyche’s side want to hold out for the maximum fee which could be around £60m.

The Red Devils have also been tracking Branthwaite for some time and have been impressed with the centre-half who has established himself as a first choice this term.

Branthwaite is rated at around £50m by the Toffees despite limited Premier League experience, but United remain keen on the defender.

DON’T MISS: Everton points deduction: Speculative report names seven stars who could quit in January after Premier League penalty