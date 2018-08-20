EXCLUSIVE: Everton, Wolves in battle for free agent Portugal midfielder

Everton and Wolves have both shown an interest in landing Portugal international Miguel Veloso, we can reveal.

The 32-year-old – who can play in midfield or defence – is available on a free transfer after leaving Italian side Genoa earlier this month.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Toffees chief Marco Silva both know the player well, and both would like to still add to their squad – despite the transfer window shutting.

The chance to sign Veloso has now emerged, and the two Portuguese tacticians could do battle over their fellow countryman.

Veloso, who has won 56 caps for his country since making his international debut back in 2007, has also played for Sporting Lisbon and Dynamo Kiev.