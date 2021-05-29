Daryl Dike is at the centre of a battle to secure his signature this summer with TEAMtalk being told that nearly half the Premier League have registered their interest in landing him following Barnsley’s failure to secure promotion to the top-flight.

Dike impressed hugely for the Tykes after joining on loan from Orlando City in January. He scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Championship as they secured a place in the play-offs. But the south Yorkshire club’s efforts to win promotion ultimately stalled. They were beaten by Swansea, who now face Brentford for a place in the Premier League.

Barnsley do have an option to sign Dike permanently for £18million this summer. However, that’s a fee they can’t afford to pay in the Championship, meaning Dike is highly likely to move on.

TEAMtalk has been told that Dike is unlikely to return to America, with a host of clubs from around Europe looking at him.

We revealed back in March that Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds were among the club keeping tabs on the striker.

The Red Devils have continued to keep tabs on his progress. However, they look unlikely to make a move this summer.

But we understand a host of teams have already asked Orlando about a prospective deal this summer.

That chase is being fronted by Everton and Wolves, who are both in the market for new strikers.

However, we’re informed there is also plenty of other interest with Southampton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich also making enquiries. West Brom and Fulham – both relegated from the Premier League – are also considering moves.

But there is also major interest developing around Europe, particularly in Germany, over Dike.

Dike earns praise from Tykes teammate

Dike is now back in Florida as he awaits his next move.

But in the meantime, the big striker – still just 20 – has earned wholesome praise from Barnsley teammate Carlton Morris.

Morris told the Yorkshire Post: “I admire that kid very much. I think people forget that he is 20 years old and has come over from America to Barnsley and had probably never heard of it before.

“He came over from America and has been fantastic and was instrumental for our season in the way we play.