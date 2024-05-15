Everton, Wolves, Leeds all converge on 17-goal Southampton ace who’s poised to leave

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have all been given a boost as transfer target Che Adams is set to leave Southampton in the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Adams spent time at Ilkeston, Sheffield United and Birmingham City before joining Southampton in July 2019. The centre-forward, who has also played a winger on either flank at times, has gone on to register 48 goals and 20 assists in 190 appearances while on the south coast.

During Adams’ spell at Southampton, he has helped the Saints finish as high as 11th in the Premier League, while they were also relegated to the Championship last term.

This season, the Scotland international has managed 17 goals and six assists in 45 matches, helping Southampton reach the play-offs. Adams and Southampton will come up against West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals on Friday, with the tie delicately poised at 0-0.

But even if Southampton gain promotion back to the top flight, Adams will not stay at St Mary’s to help them next term. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the attacker is set to leave Southampton this summer after rejecting the offer of a new deal.

Despite Adams being valued at over £10million, he will leave on a free transfer after running down his contract.

The 27-year-old came close to leaving Southampton in January but that move did not reach completion. He has now taken his future into his own hands and several clubs are hoping to benefit.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Wolves and Leeds are firmly interested in Adams, and those clubs remain keen on landing him. But Everton are also long-term admirers, while multiple Bundesliga clubs will try to take him to Germany.

Leeds’ pursuit of Adams depends largely on whether they gain promotion back to the Premier League this season. Daniel Farke’s side, just like Southampton, are in the play-offs and are due to face Norwich City on Friday.

If Leeds fail to go up, then they will struggle to fend off Everton and Wolves in the transfer race and will have to stick with current striker Joel Piroe. But if Leeds triumph in the play-offs, then they will push to sell Piroe and bring Adams in as his replacement.

