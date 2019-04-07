Mexican superstar Hirving Lozano has asked fellow countryman Javier Hernandez about playing at Old Trafford – delivering a huge hint that he could very well be signing for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have long been tracking the 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven attacker, who can play anywhere across the front-line and he is a player United’s scouts have been pushing to sign for the last two transfer windows.

Sources close to Lozano told us: “Hirving wants to join United, joining them is as big as a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona to him – he has spoken to Chicarito about what its like to play in Manchester, and Javier could not be kinder about his former club and told Hirving to push hard.”

Lozano is understood to have a release clause of just over £30million and it is believed United’s hierarchy believe he would be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez – who United are desperate to move out of the club this summer.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!