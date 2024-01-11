Experienced Rangers star wanted by Roma amid contract uncertainty, with Championship clubs also in mix

Roma and several Championship clubs are targeting Rangers star Borna Barisic while the left-back waits for a new contract offer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rangers are hoping for a busy window as they look to help Philippe Clement win the Scottish Premiership title and continue to impress in the Europa League. They have already begun the recruitment process by bringing in Fabio Silva on a six-month loan from Wolves and are likely to strengthen further in the striker and defensive positions. However, it is not just incomings the club will be dealing with, but outgoings too.

A number of players could leave and some are coming into the last 6 months of their contracts, including Barisic. The Croatian international is attracting interest in what could be his last season at Ibrox.

Roma have long-term interest in the 31-year-old and sources state they had an offer rebuffed several years ago when Rangers were flying under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. TEAMtalk can reveal that interest has not weakened, and the Italian side are monitoring his situation.

The full-back loves life in Glasgow and has aspirations of staying but is awaiting an official offer from Rangers to extend his contract, with his current deal due to expire on May 31. His situation is not so pressing that he is in a rush to make a decision, but it is expected that by the end of the month he will know where his future lies.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Dinamo Zagreb and a host of Championship clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation with the idea of placing a bid, should he be told by Rangers his future is no longer in Govan.

There is no doubt losing Barisic would cause a bit of a headache to Rangers this month as fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is close to leaving. Galatasaray, Besiktas and Serie A outfit Verona are all chasing his signature.

Barisic is the starting left-back for Croatia and played for his country during the 2022 World Cup when usual first-choice Borna Sosa got injured. Barisic has played over 200 times for Rangers, scoring nine goals and grabbing 53 assists in that time.

