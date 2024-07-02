Exclusive: Failed Tottenham swoop sees Ipswich overtake Everton, West Ham in hunt for £13m star

Ipswich Town have moved on from one defender to another

Ipswich Town are leading several Premier League rivals including Everton and West Ham United in the race for highly rated Hull City star Jacob Greaves, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Ipswich are busy preparing for their first Premier League campaign since 2002 after incredibly achieving back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna. The Tractor Boys know it will be very tough to stay in the top flight due to the vast sums of money involved but have already bolstered McKenna’s squad with two big signings.z

Ipswich have broken their transfer record by spending £18million to re-sign winger Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, following his brilliant loan spell at Portman Road last term. And the transfer could reach £22m depending on add-ons, too.

Ipswich have followed up on that deal by landing Ben Johnson on a free transfer following the expiry of his West Ham contract. Johnson, who can operate as a full-back on either side of defence, has penned a four-year deal with the Suffolk-based club.

Ipswich will not stop there though, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Hull star Greaves is a player firmly on their radar.

The defender enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Hull last season and was rewarded for his form by being named in the Championship Team of the Season.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Everton and West Ham, hold interest in Greaves, but now sources state that Ipswich are aiming to steal a march on their rivals by firming up their interest in the powerful centre-back.

Ipswich are in the market for a new centre-half in this summer’s transfer window and Greaves fits the criteria for the type of player the club are targeting.

Transfer news: Ipswich want Greaves after Rodon miss

Ipswich initially targeted Wales international Joe Rodon of Tottenham Hotspur to improve their backline, but he has re-joined Leeds United on a permanent basis following a successful season on loan at Elland Road last term. This has seen Ipswich turn their attention to Greaves, who has previously been valued at around the £13m mark.

Hull are aware of the growing interest in the 23-year-old and know they could face a battle to keep hold of him while the window remains open.

Since graduating from Hull’s academy system in the summer of 2020, Greaves has made over 175 appearances for the club and chipped in with six goals and eight assists in that time.

