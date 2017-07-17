Exclusive: Fenerbahce battle Prem duo for Everton misfit

Everton misfit Oumar Niasse is a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Niasse, who barely featured for the Toffees since joining them from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016 for more than £13million, impressed during a loan spell with Hull City last season.

Marco Silva, who signed him for Hull, is keen to take him to Watford, whilst Burnley are also keen – but the Premier League clubs are unlikely to match the deal on offer to the Senegalese striker in Turkey.

And we understand Fener have opened talks over Niasse, as they could be ready to sanction Robin van Persie’s exit as he talks to a number of club about a return to England, as well as his former club Feyenoord.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £10million by Everton, though Fener are also exploring the possibility of taking him on loan too.

He was not allocated a squad number last summer following Ronald Koeman’s arrival at Everton, but has been given the No 34 shirt this time around.

However, his chances of resurrecting his career at Goodison Park look faint to say the least and the striker is expected to move on this summer having featured just seven times for the Toffees.