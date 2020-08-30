EXCLUSIVE: Fenerbahce make move to sign popular West Ham star

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an approach for West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Hammers are looking to move on some of their highest earners, particularly ones not David Moyes’ plans.

One of those is Argentine international midfielder Lanzini, who has been a cornerstone of West Ham’s squad since joining the club in 2015.

A popular figure, he has chalked up over 130 appearances for the club. But he started just 14 games last season and could now be moving on.

Fener have been one of the first clubs to make a move. However, their loan offer is doomed to failure as the player himself is not keen on making the switch.

West Ham would also rather sell and raise some much-needed transfer funds.

So as it stands, the offer from Istanbul will not go any further.

WEST HAM JOIN HUNT FOR £20M DEFENDER

West Ham have joined Leeds in the race for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, according to reports.

Matviyenko has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League clubs recently. The 24-year-old has impressed over the past couple of seasons with Shakhtar, who reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2019-20.

Ahead of their return to the top flight, Leeds are looking for reinforcements. They have already been busy, with the addition of Rodrigo Moreno soon to be followed by that of Robin Koch.

Koch may not be the only defender Leeds sign this summer, though. The Whites also have an interest in Matviyenko, who can play as a central defender or left-back.

According to the Express, though, Leeds face competition for the Ukraine international. The paper claims West Ham have also outlined Matviyenko as a target. Read more…