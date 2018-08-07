A queue of Championship clubs are ready to raid Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison, after it emerged he has a release clause, TEAMtalk can reveal.

It is understood that Maddison can leave for around £2.5million and the Posh look set to lose him in the coming days.

According to our sources, Middlesbrough, Derby, Aston Villa, Wigan and Blackburn are all considering moves to come in and try and secure his signature before the window closes on Thursday.

Villa and Wigan’s interest in Maddison may hinge on the future of Latics star Nick Powell, who we understand will be the subject of a £5million offer from Steve Bruce’s side.

The 24-year-old Durham-born star began his career at Newcastle, but was unable to make the breakthrough on Tyneside.

Spells at Blyth Spartans and Gateshead followed before Peterborough took a chance on him back in 2014. Since then, Maddison has not looked back, scoring 42 times in 177 games for the club.