EXCLUSIVE: Five clubs register interest in Champ loan for Man City starlet

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap could follow in the footsteps of his father Rory with a host of clubs looking to take him to the Championship on loan next season.

Delap junior, who is 18, has made the breakthrough into City’s senior side this season. They plan on promoting him to the first team over the summer. And TEAMtalk understands that a number of clubs want to take him on loan in the second tier.

Delap arrived at City from Derby in 2019 and it is believed that The Rams are amongst a host of Championship clubs looking at him.

Another of his father’s former clubs Stoke are also keen. We understand that West Bromwich Albion (who look set to suffer relegation from the Premier League), Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are also looking closely at him.

Those interested have already declared their interest with City knowing that he is in demand. But they could wait until well into pre-season before deciding whether to let him leave or not.

The attacker made his Premier League debut in September 2020, a few days after scoring on his first-team bow in the EFL Cup.

He has also made one substitute appearance in the FA Cup. At under-23 level, he has scored 20 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances this season. City’s Elite Development Squad have won that division.

Now Delap could be set for the next step in his development by spending some time in the Championship. But City still have a decision to make.

Pep Guardiola praised Delap after his goalscoring debut against Bournemouth in September, their first game of the EFL Cup campaign that they have gone on to win.

“He’s a different striker to what we have in terms of physicality,” Guardiola said at the time. “We see in training how good a finisher he is.

“Now he has to be calm and keep working. We are delighted with his performance – he played really well.”

City in talks for wonderkid

Meanwhile, City are reportedly in talks over landing Red Star Belgrade wonderkid Andrija Radulovic, having spent a year tracking the winger.

The 18-year-old winger has won many admirers across Europe for his impressive displays in the UEFA Youth League, as well as standing out for Red Star’s first team. And, according to a report in The Sun, City have already been in discussions to sign the player.

Radulovic first caught City’s eye last year when he scored in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League.

Spurs have also been tracking the youngster, but City are the firm favourites to seal a deal this summer.

Despite his potential, Radulovic would likely be loaned back to Red Star for further development.

