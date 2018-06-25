EXCLUSIVE: Forest boss targets three former Boro charges

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is looking to land three of his former players this summer, we can exclusively reveal.

Karanka has approached his ex-club Middlesbrough about striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Adam Clayton – but Boro boss Tony Pulis is happy to keep both players.

Forest have already seen an £8million offer for Bamford rejected with Boro wanting nearly double that, whilst a deal for Clayton is looking far from being agreed – given the Teessiders’ reluctance to sell at this stage.

Karanka also wants forward Cristhian Stuani, a player he brought to England with Boro.

Stuani left Boro last summer following Karanka’s departure and signed for Girona – where he finished as one of the top-scorers in La Liga, scoring more than Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Forest have already made enquiries with Girona, but they want a sizeable fee for Stuani – who is currently at the World Cup finals with Uruguay.