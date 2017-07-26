Exclusive: Former Celtic, Blackburn striker has options aplenty

Hibernian face major competition from a host of foreign clubs to land former favourite Anthony Stokes, TEAMtalk has been told.

The 29-year-year-old Irish striker is a free agent after mutually terminating his contract at Blackburn Rovers last week and Hibs have been quick to put a deal to him.

However, Hibs are not the only interested party – with a host of foreign offers coming in for him.

TEAMtalk can reveal clubs in Turkey, Greece, Poland, India and China have all made contact with Stokes’s representatives in the last few days.

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is hoping he can persuade Stokes to turn down the more lucrative options to return to Edinburgh.