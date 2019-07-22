EXCLUSIVE: Former Leeds, Villa star McCormack a man in demand

Former Leeds and Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is ready to turn his back on a lucrative move to Asia as he continues to hold out for a move to a British club.

The 32-year-old has scored nearly 200 goals in his career and still feels he is more than capable of doing a job in the Championship or League One.

The player has been mentioned as a possible target for the likes of Charlton, Reading, Wigan, Ipswich and Coventry, while clubs in Scotland are also considering an approach.

Earlier this summer, McCormack reached agreement with Villa for the termination of his contract after a less-than-successful spell in the Midlands.

McCormack also counts Cardiff, Fulham, Motherwell, Rangers, Nottingham Forest, Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners among his former clubs.

