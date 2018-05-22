EXCLUSIVE: Former Man Utd starlet poised for big summer move

Former Manchester United youngster Otis Khan is set for a big move this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old forward, who missed out on the chance of facing his former side in this season’s FA Cup due to him pushing a referee, has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Yeovil.

He has a £100,000 release clause in his contract and the likes of Bristol Rovers and Bradford City met the price, but he turned down the move.

Now he is set to leave, with a number of teams chasing his signature including Championship Preston, Burton, Oxford and Luton.

As for United’s transfer hopes this summer, reports are suggesting that they have given up hope of signing a long-term midfield target.

